NEW YORK, March 25 Yahoo Inc announced Sunday it has appointed three new independent directors to its board.

John D. Hayes, Chief Marketing Officer of American Express Company, Peter Liguori, former Chief Operating Officer of Discovery Communications, Inc. and Thomas J. McInerney, the outgoing Chief Financial Officer of IAC/InterActiveCorp. will commence their tenure as directors effective April 5, 2012. (Reporting By Katya Wachtel)