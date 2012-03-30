SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 Yahoo Inc will
begin layoffs of thousands of employees next week and will
announce a plan to restructure the company the week after that,
according to a media report.
Yahoo declined to comment.
The layoffs, which will not take place all at once, will
mostly affect Yahoo's product, research and marketing groups,
according to the report in the blog AllThingsD, which cited
anonymous sources.
Under a plan still being finalized, Yahoo would reorganize
its business to create a global media division, while product
development would move to decentralized units. The company is
figuring out the future of its advertising technology business,
as well as its search business, according to the report.
The layoffs and reorganization would mark the most
significant moves by new Chief Executive Scott Thompson, the
former PayPal president who took the top job at Yahoo in
January.
Yahoo, which ended 2011 with roughly 14,000 employees, has
seen its revenue decline amid competition from Web rivals Google
Inc and Facebook.
(Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)