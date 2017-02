SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 YAHOO CFO: SEARCH REVENUE FLAT TO UP IN Q2, DISPLAY RETURNS TO MID-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH YAHOO CEO: THERE MAY BE "MODEST REVENUE IMPLICATIONS" FROM ACTIONS COMPANY HAS TAKEN RECENTLY YAHOO CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO BRIDGE "VALUATION GAP" WITH RESPECT TO YAHOO JAPAN STAKE, FOCUSING ON DISCUSSIONS WITH ALIBABA YAHOO CEO: I'M CONVINCED WE DON'T NEED TO RE-INVENT WHO WE ARE, BUT CONVINCED COMPANY NEEDS TO RE-INVENT EXPERIENCE IT PROVIDES USERS YAHOO CEO SAYS SEARCH ALLIANCE NOT YET DELIVERING WHAT WAS EXPECTED; WORKING "PERSONALLY" WITH MICROSOFT TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE YAHOO CFO SAYS COMPANY AIMING FOR 20 PERCENT EX-TAC LONG TERM OPERATING MARGIN PROFIT YAHOO CEO SAYS COMPANY IS SHUTTING DOWN ROUGHLY 50 PROPERTIES THAT DON'T CONTRIBUTE MEANINGFULLY TO ENGAGEMENT OR REVENUE YAHOO CEO SAYS COMPANY CURRENTLY EXPLORING A SIMPLIFIED TRANSACTION STRUCTURE TO MONETIZE A PORTION OF ALIBABA GROUP STAKE YAHOO CEO SAYS IT'S "EARLY DAYS OF REVISITING RELATIONSHIP" WITH MICROSOFT TO IMPROVE RESULTS FROM SEARCH ALLIANCE (Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic)