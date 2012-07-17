BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, July 17 YAHOO INC CFO SAYS REVENUE PER SEARCH RATES FROM MICROSOFT PARTNERSHIP "CONTINUES TO BE BELOW OUR GOAL" YAHOO CFO SAYS WILL GIVE NEW CEO TIME TO GET "ACCLIMATED" WITH YAHOO BEFORE PROVIDING FORWARD GUIDANCE YAHOO CFO SAYS ALIBABA'S FINANCING EFFORTS TO BUY YAHOO STAKE ARE "ON TRACK," DEAL SHOULD CLOSE ON TIME YAHOO CFO: MACRO WEAKNESS COMPANY IS SEEING IS PRIMARILY IN EUROPE (Reporting By Alexei Oreskovic)
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.