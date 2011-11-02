* Yahoo shrugs off doubt, unveils products
* New products anchor social, mobile drive
SUNNYVALE, Calif. Nov 2 Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O)
unveiled a handful of products to try and bolster its mobile
and social networking offerings, as the struggling Web company
continues to evaluate its future.
The company, which fired CEO Carol Bartz in September,
introduced new multimedia applications for tablet personal
computers and smartphones on Wednesday, and demonstrated new
technologies aimed at attracting third-party publishers and
advertisers to a new Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPad-based media
service.
"Innovation in this space is happening on mobile devices
first, and it's closest to users and that's where the
fastest-growth markets are," product chief Blake Irving told
reporters at Yahoo's Sunnyvale, California headquarters.
Among the new products unveiled were a multimedia newsstand
for tablets dubbed Livestand, a weather application for Android
mobile devices, and a new version of IntoNow, a social
application related to television, for the iPad.
Yahoo has long endured criticism for lacking a more
comprehensive strategy for engaging Web users who are drifting
away from PCs and spending more time on tablets and
smartphones.
It has been undergoing a strategic review of its business
since ejecting Bartz. The company has hired investment bank
Allen & Co and has entertained inquiries from various private
equity firms, including Silver Lake Partners, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
Asked how Yahoo can stay focused on developing new products
amid the uncertainty, Irving said the company's mission has not
changed and the staff remain dedicated to developing innovative
products.
"I'm personally more bullish on Yahoo today, than I was two
weeks ago, eight weeks ago, a year ago," Irving said without
elaborating.
"We have dreams about what this company can be, and that's
what we're building."
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)