By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) has
received inquiries from multiple parties about "potential
options," but the struggling Web company expects to take months
to decide its future, the company's co-founders and chairman
said in a letter to employees on Friday.
"Our advisers are working with us to develop ideas that we
will pursue proactively," read the letter, a copy of which was
obtained by Reuters.
Yahoo retained Allen & Co to help it conduct a "strategic
review" after it fired Chief Executive Carol Bartz earlier this
month.
"They are fielding inquiries from multiple parties that
have already expressed interest in a number of potential
options," read the letter on Friday, signed by Chairman Roy
Bostock and co-founders Jerry Yang and David Filo.
Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners is among the
parties that have been in touch with Allen & Co, according to a
source familiar with the matter.
Yahoo's board has started a search for a permanent CEO, the
letter said, but provided no details on the progress of the
search, or whether the company has hired an executive
recruiting firm to oversee the search.
At an all-hands meeting the day after Bartz was fired, Yang
said the company was not for sale, according to another source
familiar with the matter. Although Friday's note did not
explicitly mention a sale of the company, it said the company
was exploring various options to "structure the best approach
for the company."
"While we will move with a sense of urgency, this process
will take time," the letter said. "Months, not weeks."
A Yahoo spokesman declined to comment on the memo.
