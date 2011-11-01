Nov 1 Yahoo Inc will buy online advertising technology firm interclick inc for $270 million in cash, the companies said.

The $9 a share offer represents a 22 percent premium over interclick shares' closing price on Monday on Nasdaq.

Interclick helps advertisers identify online target audience through its analytics services.

Yahoo shares closed at $15.64 on Monday on Nasdaq. They were down 5 percent in pre-market trading. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)