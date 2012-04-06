By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 6
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Yahoo Inc's head
of products is leaving the company, ahead of a major
reorganization aimed to return the struggling Web company to
growth.
The departure of Blake Irving, which a Yahoo spokeswoman
confirmed, comes after the company announced its deepest job
cuts in years earlier this week, with layoffs of 2,000
employees. On Tuesday, Yahoo Chief Executive Scott Thompson will
hold an all-staff meeting to brief employees on the company's
new management structure, a source at the company told Reuters
earlier this week.
It's unclear how the products group headed by Irving will
fit into the company's new framework, which the company has
indicated will be based around three main businesses: core media
and communications, platforms and data.
According to the Yahoo insider, Irving has been away from
the company on vacation all week, even as the future of his team
and his role remained uncertain.
One of the Web's pioneering companies, Yahoo has seen its
revenue decline in recent years amid competition from Google Inc
and Facebook.
The company is also facing a proxy fight with activist hedge
fund Third Point, which is seeking to install a slate of
handpicked directors on Yahoo's board.
Irving, a former Microsoft executive, was hired by
former Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz in 2010 to oversee Yahoo's consumer
and advertising products. Bartz was fired over the phone in
September and replaced a few months later with Thompson, the
former president of PayPal.
News of Irving's departure was first reported by the
technology blog AllThingsD.com.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)