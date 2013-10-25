TOKYO Oct 25 Yahoo Japan said on Friday it would buy back up to 60 million, or 30 billion yen ($308 million) worth of own shares, equivalent to 1.0 percent of its outstanding stock.

It will buy back the shares between Oct. 28 and Jan. 31, it said in a statement. ($1 = 97.3750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau)