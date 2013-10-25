Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TOKYO Oct 25 Yahoo Japan said on Friday it would buy back up to 60 million, or 30 billion yen ($308 million) worth of own shares, equivalent to 1.0 percent of its outstanding stock.
It will buy back the shares between Oct. 28 and Jan. 31, it said in a statement. ($1 = 97.3750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)