UPDATE 1-SIG to sell assets, names new CEO to lead turnaround
* Shares jump almost 9 percent (Adds details, analyst comments)
TOKYO, March 28 Shares in Yahoo Japan Corp slumped 10.2 percent to a near four-month low on Friday after it said it will buy mobile network operator eAccess from Japanese wireless carrier Softbank Corp for 324 billion yen ($3.17 billion).
"Yahoo is a content provider. What are they picking up spectrum for?" a Tokyo-based senior trader at a foreign bank said. "This is a very much non-core business. It doesn't make much rational sense for them."
Yahoo Japan shares were the fifth-most traded on the main board, while SoftBank, down 2.7 percent at 7,604 yen, was the most-traded. The benchmark Nikkei average was off 0.5 percent. ($1 = 102.1350 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
SHANGHAI, March 14 A stock index futures contract in China tumbled in a "flash crash" in late trading on Tuesday, before bouncing back within a second in what traders said may have been a trading error.
LONDON, March 14 European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.