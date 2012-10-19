SEOUL Oct 19 Yahoo Inc's South Korean
operation said on Friday it will quit the country, underscoring
its struggle against Google Inc and local competitors
expanding aggressively into mobile advertising and online
services.
South Korea is the first Asian country Yahoo is leaving, the
firm said. An industry pioneer and household Internet brand, it
has been overshadowed by global rivals including Facebook Inc
and Google in recent years.
"Yahoo has faced several challenges in the past couple of
years and decided to pull out of the (Korean) business to put
more resources on global business and become more powerful and
successful," Yahoo said in a statement.
Yahoo Korea, which started business in 1997 and is wholly
owned by the U.S. search company, has around 200-250 employees
in South Korea. It will terminate Korean online portal services
in December, the company said.
In the South Korean market, it has failed to beat local
rivals such as NHN Corp, Daum Communications Corp
and SK Communications Co.
Yahoo appointed Google veteran Marissa Mayer as its chief
executive in July, its third CEO in less than a year.
Former CEO Scott Thompson resigned after less than 6 months
in the job over a controversy over his academic credentials.
Before that, Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang had stepped down as
CEO, and an internal reorganisation cut thousands of jobs.
Yahoo remains one of the world's most powerful websites,
with more than 700 million monthly visitors who use products
like its email service and read its news pages.