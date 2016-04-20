April 20 The parent of Britain's Daily Mail said
on Wednesday that it had not submitted a bid to acquire Yahoo
Inc's core Internet business, but it was in talks with
others who could potentially be interested in an acquisition.
Verizon Communications Inc was set to advance to the
second stage of bidding for Yahoo's core assets, as the U.S.
internet company went through offers to put together a short
list, Reuters reported.
Acquiring the assets could help Daily Mail & General Trust
Plc drive up advertising income from its globally
popular websites to counter shrinking print revenue.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)