EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 23 Magazine publisher Time Inc is considering a deal to merge with struggling Internet company Yahoo, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Time Inc, the publisher of Sports Illustrated, People and namesake Time has heard a presentation from Citigroup Inc bankers on pursuing a deal with Yahoo, the Bloomberg report said. (bloom.bg/1mUM7lQ)
Last week Yahoo officially launched the sale of its core business, which includes search, mail and news sites. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.