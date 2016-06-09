BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
June 9 Verizon Communications Inc did not submit the highest offer this week in the second round of bidding for Yahoo Inc's core internet assets, according to a person familiar with the matter.
No committed financing was required for second-round bids, and Yahoo will put together in the coming days a new shortlist of bidders from which it will solicit binding offers, the person added.
Yahoo and Verizon offered no immediate comment.
Earlier on Thursday, CNBC reported, citing sources, that Verizon's bid of more than $3.5 billion was topped by multiple offers at or above $5 billion. It did not name the parties that made those offers.
AT&T Inc, private equity firms such as TPG Capital LP and a consortium comprising Bain Capital Private Equity and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, as well as a Quicken Loans Inc founder Dan Gilbert-led group backed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett have been in the running for Yahoo's web assets, Reuters has previously reported. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofskyh)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources