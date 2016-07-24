BRIEF-Daimler and Uber join forces to bring increase self-driving vehicles
* Daimler says Daimler and uber join forces to bring more self-driving vehicles on road Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
July 24 Verizon Communications Inc will announce an agreement on Monday to buy Yahoo Inc for about $5 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The announcement will come before the start of New York trading hours, the source added.
The deal will end months of uncertainty about Yahoo's future after the company announced plans to review strategic alternatives in February.
Yahoo was not immediately available, and Verizon declined to comment.
Bloomberg first reported that the deal will be announced Monday for $4.8 billion.
Reuters reported on Friday that Verizon had emerged as the front-runner in the Yahoo auction.
(Reporting by Liana Baker in San Francisco and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
Jan 31 Buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring a sale of Global Health Exchange (GHX), a software company that helps track medical and surgical supplies that could be worth as much as $1.3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Uniserve reports substantial EBITDA increase after restructuring