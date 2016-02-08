(Corrects company name in the headline to Verizon, not Verzion)

Feb 8 Verizon Communications Inc has given Tim Armstrong, chief executive officer of its AOL unit, a leading role in exploring a possible bid for Yahoo Inc's assets, Bloomberg reported.

Verizon, the largest U.S. wireless carrier, hasn't hired bankers to conduct an offer and there have been no formal talks, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the situation. (bloom.bg/1LbQSxD)

Verizon and Yahoo couldn't immediately be reached for comments. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)