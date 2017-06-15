PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.
The expenses are related to severance payments, acquisition and integration, Verizon said in a regulatory filing. bit.ly/2sDnZv7
Verizon also said it expected to save over $1 billion in operating costs through 2020 as a result of the Yahoo deal, which closed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.
* Home Capital reaches agreement with Berkshire Hathaway for investment of up to C$400 million in common equity and provision of new C$2 billion credit facility