Feb 21 Verizon agreed to a revised deal to buy Yahoo Inc's core internet business for $4.83 billion, as much as $350 million less than the original price, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The revised agreement could be announced as soon as Tuesday, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/2m7IcDc)

Verizon Communications Inc had been trying to persuade Yahoo since last year to amend the terms of the agreement to reflect the economic damage from two cyber attacks.

The two companies will also split any future liabilities and costs that arise from the data breaches, the WSJ reported.

Yahoo and Verizon were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)