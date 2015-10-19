Oct 19 Yahoo Inc's chief development
officer, Jacqueline Reses, is leaving the company to join mobile
payments company Square Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Reses' role changed earlier this year when she shifted her
focus to Yahoo's spinoff of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1RQU06e)
Reuters could not immediately reach representatives at Yahoo
and Square for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Twitter named Jack Dorsey, who also heads Square Inc, as its
chief executive earlier this month, ending months of speculation
about who would take the top job at the microblogging service.
Square Inc filed for its long-expected initial public
offering last week in a test of Dorsey's ability to take the
company public as he grapples with a turnaround at Twitter.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)