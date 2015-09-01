Sept 1 Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa
Mayer is pregnant with identical twin girls, likely due in
December, she said in a blog post.
"Since this is a unique time in Yahoo's transformation, I
plan to approach the pregnancy and delivery as I did with my son
three years ago, taking limited time away and working
throughout," Mayer wrote in a post early Tuesday.
Yahoo said in its corporate blog that the company was
"extremely happy" for Mayer and supported her plans and
approach. (bit.ly/1PI0liP)
Mayer's pregnancy comes at a critical time for Yahoo. The
company is preparing to spin off its stake in Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd to investors and is also looking at cashing
in its stake in Yahoo Japan Corp.
Mayer, 40, was pregnant when she joined Yahoo as CEO in July
2012 and gave birth to a baby boy in September that year. She
worked from home after the birth and came back to the office
just two weeks later.
Her comments at the time that she did not plan to take
extended maternity leave stoked a debate about whether her
example would help or hurt the cause of women in the workplace.
(reut.rs/1PI2jjh)
Since taking the helm, Mayer has sought to boost morale at
the nearly two-decade-old Internet company, eliminating
bureaucracy and introducing perks such as free food.
