By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 Yahoo Inc and
Microsoft Corp agreed to extend by 30 days the deadline
to re-negotiate a ten year search deal, as the two Internet
companies attempt to revamp a thorny partnership crafted by
former chief executives.
The search partnership, which took effect in 2010, allowed
the companies to negotiate changes or to terminate the
arrangement entirely after five years. Under the terms of the
deal, the companies had 30 days to make changes following Feb.
23.
According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Friday, Yahoo and Microsoft mutually agreed to
extend that deadline to a 60-day period following Feb. 23.
"We value our partnership with Microsoft and continue
discussions about plans for the future. We have nothing further
to announce at this time," Yahoo said in a statement.
Microsoft declined to comment.
It was not immediately clear if the extension signaled
progress or lack of consensus between Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer
and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
The announcement to extend the talks comes a few days after
Nadella's mother passed away in Hyderabad, India, according to a
report in The Economic Times.
Yahoo and Microsoft began a 10-year search partnership in
2010, in a deal crafted by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer
and former Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz. The two companies hoped their
combined efforts could mount a more competitive challenge to
Google Inc, the world's No. 1 search engine.
The partnership has not lived up to expectations. Google
still controls roughly two-thirds of the U.S. search market,
while Microsoft and Yahoo's combined share of the market is
essentially unchanged at roughly 30 percent.
Yahoo's Mayer, who joined Yahoo in 2012 and who has been
critical of the deal in the past, tried to hold off on adopting
Microsoft search technology in certain markets in 2013. A court
ruled at the time that Yahoo must use Microsoft's search
technology.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Chris Reese)