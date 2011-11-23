* Microsoft joins PE firms in signing Yahoo NDA-source
* Yahoo NDAs part of company's ongoing "strategic review"
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 23 Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O)
has signed a confidentiality agreement with Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O),
allowing the software giant to take a closer look at Yahoo's
business, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Microsoft joins several private equity firms that are also
poring over Yahoo's books and operations, as they explore
various options for striking a deal with the struggling
Internet company.
Yahoo, which fired its chief executive in September, is
undergoing a "strategic review," to revamp its business and its
stagnant revenue growth.
Private equity firms KKR (KKR.N) and TPG Capital [TPG.UL]
have also signed confidentiality agreements with Yahoo, people
familiar with the matter previously told Reuters. The firms are
looking to potentially buy minority stakes in Yahoo of up to 20
percent, with an eye toward eventually taking over the whole
company, the people said.
Silver Lake, another private equity firm, has also signed
an nondisclosure agreement with Yahoo, according to the
technology blog AllThingsD.
Some private equity firms have balked at signing Yahoo's
NDA because of restrictions that would prevent them from
forming consortiums, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Reuters reported last month that Microsoft, which has a
cash pile of $57 billion, was considering a joint bid for
Yahoo.
Microsoft's signing of a nondisclosure agreement with Yahoo
occurred "recently," according to the source. The
confidentiality agreement between the two companies was earlier
reported by the New York Times on Wednesday.
Yahoo and Microsoft declined to comment.
Microsoft last tried buying Yahoo in 2008, offering to pay
as much as $47.5 billion, or $33 per share. But Yahoo rebuffed
the offer.
After that failed bid, Microsoft struck a 10-year search
deal with Yahoo in 2009, that allows Microsoft's technology to
power Yahoo's search results and gives Microsoft a 12 percent
cut of advertising revenue on Yahoo.
Shares of Yahoo were up 1 cent at $14.98 in early afternoon
trading on Wednesday. Microsoft shares were down 0.9 percent
at $24.58.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)