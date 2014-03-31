(Corrects headline to change name to News Distribution Network
from Network Distribution News)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 31 Yahoo Inc is in
preliminary talks to acquire online video service News
Distribution Network for $300 million, according to a report in
the Wall Street Journal on Monday.
The deal could further Yahoo's efforts to bolster its online
video programming and video advertising revenue, according to
the report, which cited anonymous sources. NDN is a video
syndication service that works with newspapers and other online
publishers.
Yahoo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
NDN spokeswoman Krystal Olivieri was quoted in the Wall
Street Journal story as stating that the company was not in
talks to be acquired by Yahoo. Reached by phone on Monday,
Olivieri declined to comment.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic)