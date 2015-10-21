Oct 21 Yahoo Inc has dropped the price
of advertising for its first Web-streamed National Football
League game on Sunday from an early price of $200,000 to less
than $100,000, two media buyers familiar with the situation told
Reuters on Wednesday.
The match between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars
in London on Sunday will be the first free global live stream of
an NFL game, making it a test case for a media industry eager to
tap online audiences.
Yahoo declined to comment on ad prices but noted that Chief
Executive Officer Marissa Mayer in an earnings call on Tuesday
said that Yahoo had sold out all game day advertisements.
The price cut, made over several months, reflected the broad
uncertainty about how many people would tune in, especially in
the United States, said the media buyers, who requested
anonymity because they work with Yahoo.
"This is an experiment of sorts," said eMarketer analyst
Paul Verna. "To have something out in the open available for
anyone to stream with any device on an ad-supported basis is a
sign of things to come."
Advertisers are very interested to see not only how this one
game goes in terms of viewers but if it results in future
partnerships between the NFL and Yahoo or its competitors.
Sunnyvale, California-based Yahoo is streaming the
International Series game from London at 2:30 p.m. local time,
or 9:30 a.m. EDT. The timing makes it less attractive for U.S.
brands because it is too early for most West Coast viewers,
although international brands may be more open, the media buyers
said.
Moreover, fans in the game's local markets of Buffalo and
Jacksonville will be able to view it on television through their
CBS affiliates.
Yahoo is guaranteeing advertisers 3.5 million streams in the
United States, the sources said. If the game does not achieve
that goal, the advertisers were promised spots on Yahoo that
would be targeted to those viewers, the media buyers said.
While that is an attractive offer given how large Yahoo's
platform is and how targeted it can be with its ads, some
advertisers bristled at the possibility of paying "NFL premiums"
for non-NFL advertising spots, the media buyers said.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Peter
Henderson and Lisa Shumaker)