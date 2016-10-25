WASHINGTON Oct 25 Obama administration
officials briefed key congressional staffers last week about a
secret court order to Yahoo that prompted it to search
all users' incoming emails for a still undisclosed digital
signature, but they remain reluctant to discuss the unusual case
with a broader audience.
Executive branch officials spoke to staff for members of the
Senate and House of Representatives committees overseeing
intelligence operations and the judiciary, according to people
briefed on the events, which followed Reuters' disclosure of the
massive search.
But attempts by other members of Congress and civil society
groups to learn more about the Yahoo order are unlikely to meet
with success anytime soon, because its details remain a
sensitive national security matter, U.S. officials told Reuters.
Release of any declassified version of the order is unlikely in
the foreseeable future, the officials said.
The decision to keep details of the order secret comes amid
mounting pressure on the U.S. government to be more transparent
about its data-collection activities ahead of a congressional
deadline next year to reauthorize some foreign intelligence
authorities.
On Tuesday, more than 30 advocacy groups will send a letter
to Director of National Intelligence James Clapper asking for
declassification of the Yahoo order that led to the search of
emails last year in pursuit of data matching a specific digital
symbol.
"We believe such a massive scan of the emails of millions of
people, particularly if it involves the scanning of email
content, could violate (the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Act), the Fourth Amendment, and international human rights law,"
the coalition wrote in an advance draft of the letter that was
shared with Reuters.
The Center for Democracy & Technology, the Electronic
Frontier Foundation, Brennan Center, Human Rights Watch and the
National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers are among the
signatories.
The groups say that Title I of the Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Act, under which sources said the order was issued,
requires a finding that the target of such a wiretap is probably
an agent of a foreign power and that the facility to be tapped
is probably going to be used for a transmission. An entire
service, such as Yahoo, has never publicly been considered to be
a "facility" in such a case: instead, the word usually refers to
a phone number or an email account.
The groups also pressed Clapper, who has pledged to be more
transparent in the wake of controversial spying revelations, to
explain how much authority FISA gives the court to order
technical assistance from technology companies. Reuters reported
that Yahoo had installed a special program that was hidden
inside a Linux kernel module on its mail servers, where security
staffers found it.
Rep. Justin Amash, who does not sit on one of the relevant
committees, recently asked that all of Congress be briefed,
given the significance of any change in interpreting foreign
intelligence laws.
Also last week, Yahoo itself asked Clapper to declassify the
secret order from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court or
at least describe it, so that the company could respond to press
reports and criticism that it did not do more to protect its
users' communications.
The American Civil Liberties Union meanwhile filed a motion
in the surveillance court asking that the Yahoo order and other
significant ruling going back a decade be unsealed.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn in San Francisco and Dustin Volz and
Mark Hosenball in Washington; Editing by Andrew Hay)