NEW YORK Nov 30 A consortium led by Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) and Bain Capital is working on a bid for all of Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) that could value the U.S. Internet company at more than $20 per share, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The potential bid by the consortium, which also includes China's Alibaba Group and Japan's Softbank Corp (9984.T), has not yet been finalized, the source said. (Reporting by Nadia Damouni; editing by Andre Grenon)