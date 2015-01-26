NEW YORK Jan 26 Yahoo Inc's shares are
expected to move nearly twice as much as they have following
other recent earnings reports when the company announces
fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, options data showed.
Yahoo is scheduled to report results after the close of
market on Tuesday, and much of investors' focus will be on the
company's plans for its 15 percent stake in Chinese e-commerce
giant Alibaba Group Holding.
Chief Executive Marissa Mayer has been facing pressure from
investors to sell Yahoo's stake in Alibaba in a tax-efficient
manner and return the money to shareholders.
Yahoo's plans for avoiding tax on its Asian assets will have
big implications for a post-earnings move in the company's
shares, analysts said.
Yahoo has created a consensus expectation that it will
announce that all the value currently locked in its stake in
Alibaba will be transferred to its shareholders with minimum tax
leakage, analysts at Bernstein Research wrote in a recent note.
"Anything short of this and we believe investors will be
disappointed and the stock will trade down significantly," the
analysts said.
The lack of clarity on how Yahoo plans to use its Alibaba
stake and how investors will react to the Internet giant's plans
is reflected in the options market; Yahoo options are pricing a
greater-than-usual move after earnings.
"A reasonable amount of uncertainty appears to be embedded
in the options market," Jim Strugger, derivatives strategist at
MKM Partners, said.
The cost of a Yahoo straddle, in which an investor buys an
at-the-money put option and a similar call option, suggests a
move of about 8.1 percent in the stock in either direction by
Friday. Over the last eight quarters, Yahoo shares have on
average moved 4.9 percent the day after earnings.
The 30-day at-the-money implied volatility, a gauge of the
risk of large moves in the shares, is at 47.3 percent, or higher
than 88 percent of readings in the last 52 weeks, according to
options analytics firm Trade Alert.
The ratio of Yahoo puts-to-calls open interest, however, is
around the midpoint of its range over the past several years and
does not reveal an obvious bias towards either side, Strugger
said.
Yahoo shares have risen more than 20 percent since it
reported third-quarter results in October. The shares were
trading up about 1 percent at $49.39 on Nasdaq on Monday
afternoon.
