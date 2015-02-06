By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 6 Law enforcement cannot
indefinitely forbid Yahoo Inc from revealing a grand
jury subpoena that seeks subscriber account information, a U.S.
judge ruled, because doing so would violate the company's free
speech rights.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Grewal in San Jose, California on
Thursday wrote that the government's request would prohibit
Yahoo from disclosing the subpoena, even years after the grand
jury concluded its probe. The court order does not disclose the
target of the federal investigation.
"In an era of increasing public demand for transparency
about the extent of government demands for data from providers
like Yahoo!, this cannot stand," Grewal wrote.
Representatives for Yahoo and the U.S. Department of Justice
could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.
Internet companies such as Yahoo, Twitter and
Facebook have sought to clarify their relationship with
U.S. security agencies and law enforcement, and to challenge
secret orders to turn over information, as they seek to
re-assure users that they will safeguard their personal
information.
In this case, however, the government's secrecy request was
presented directly to the judge outside of the presence of Yahoo
lawyers or attorneys for the target of the probe, according to
the ruling.
Instead of asking that Yahoo be gagged for 60 or 90 days,
the government asked that the company be gagged until further
order of the court. The government did not demonstrate why such
an indefinite request was necessary, Grewal wrote.
"The government is free to try again to make such a
showing," Grewal wrote. "Alternatively, it may submit a renewed
request justifying a finite period."
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)