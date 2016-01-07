Jan 6 Yahoo Inc is working on a plan to
cut its workforce by at least 10 percent and it could start the
process as early as this month, Business Insider reported,
citing sources.
The layoffs, which would result in more than 1,000 people
leaving the tech giant, is set to affect Yahoo's media business,
European operations, and platforms-technology group, Business
Insider said on Wednesday.(read.bi/1ZawbOm)
This move follows activist investor Starboard Value LP's
letter to Yahoo on Wednesday ramping up pressure on Yahoo,
taking aim at Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer and her
leadership team and raising the prospect that a proxy battle is
approaching.
Starboard implied that Mayer and her officers needed to go,
without naming her specifically.
The activist investor also threatened to shake up the board
if Yahoo's stock continued to suffer.
Yahoo spokeswoman Rebecca Neufeld said the company will
provide more details on its turnaround plan prior to its fourth
quarter earnings call later this month.
Starboard, which owns about 0.75 percent of Yahoo, has been
pushing for changes at the Internet company since 2014, urging
it to separate its Asian assets and auction off the core
business.
The investor, together with other shareholders, has demanded
Yahoo separate the Asian assets, including stakes in Chinese
e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Yahoo
Japan Corp, and conduct an immediate public auction of
the core business, including search and advertising businesses.
But Yahoo is resisting, instead pursuing a tax-free spinoff
of the core business, which could take at least a year.
Yahoo had appointed management consulting firm McKinsey &
Co, in November, to help with the reorganization of its core
businesses.
The company also had plans to make big changes to its media
unit, restructuring and consolidating it, including making cuts
and shuttering some efforts.
In December, Yahoo shelved plans to spin off the Alibaba
stake and said it would create a separate company that would
house Yahoo's Internet business and its stake in Yahoo Japan.
Reuters could not immediately reach Yahoo Inc for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)