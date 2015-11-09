(Adds Breakingviews link, updates share price)
Nov 9 Yahoo Inc has appointed
management consulting firm McKinsey & Co to help with the
reorganization of its core businesses, technology news website
Re/code reported on Monday.
McKinsey will help Yahoo decide which units to shut, sell or
invest in, Re/code said, citing several people close to the
situation. (on.recode.net/1QdGTOu)
Yahoo, which is preparing to spin off its 15 percent stake
in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,
declined to comment, as did McKinsey.
Yahoo has been struggling to boost revenue from ad sales in
the face of stiff competition from Google and Facebook
Inc.
Under Chief Executive Marissa Mayer, Yahoo has been trying
to revive its core media and online advertising business by
spending more to get users on its websites.
There has been little progress, however.
After deducting fees paid to partner websites, Yahoo's
revenue fell to $1.0 billion in the third quarter from $1.09
billion a year earlier, and the company forecast a drop to $920
million-$960 million in the current quarter.
Top executives at Yahoo have been asked by Mayer over the
last month to make three to five-year commitments to the
company, sources told Re/code.
Several top executives, including Media head Kathy Savitt
and Chief Development Officer Jackie Reses, have left in the
last couple of months.
Re/code said Yahoo insiders expect at least two people
reporting directly to Mayer to leave the company.
Yahoo shares were down 2.5 percent at $33.34 shortly after
midday. Up to Friday's close, the stock had fallen about 32
percent this year.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Ted Kerr)