BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Screen Semiconductor Solutions
March 8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
SAN FRANCISCO, July 16 Yahoo Inc YHOO.O reported net revenue of $1.07 billion in the second quarter, down slightly from the year before.
The Internet company said it earned $335 million in net income, or 30 cents a share, during the second quarter, compared to $228.5 million, or 18 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
March 8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
DUBAI, March 8 Dubai's stock market was the top performer and Qatar's Bank Doha extended falls in an otherwise mostly quiet Gulf region early on Wednesday.
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)