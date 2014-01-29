By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 28 Yahoo Inc's
online ad prices slid again in the fourth quarter and Alibaba,
the Chinese e-commerce giant in which it owns a big stake, saw
revenue growth decelerate from its recent rip-roaring pace.
Yahoo's overall revenue fell 6 percent in the last three
months of the year to $1.266 billion, marking four consecutive
quarters of eroding revenue. The company said that prices for
both online display ads and search ads declined in the fourth
quarter.
The company's shares were down 3.7 percent at $36.82 in
after-hours trading on Tuesday.
"Normally you get better pricing in Q4," said BGC Partners
analyst Colin Gillis. "The core business is shrinking."
Yahoo's efforts to revamp its slumping business have come to
the forefront following Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer's
decision to fire Chief Operating Officer Henrique de Castro this
month, after only slightly more than a year on the job.
The move marked the first major change of plans since Mayer
took the helm in July 2012, and underscored Yahoo's ongoing
challenge to rekindle revenue growth.
Mayer has moved aggressively to kick-start the company with
product makeovers, acquisitions and big media hires, including
celebrity newswoman Katie Couric. But the ad sales business
continues to struggle at a time when rivals such as Google
, Facebook and Twitter are posting
strong revenue growth.
Yahoo's stock has more than doubled since Mayer, a former
Google executive, took the helm in July 2012. But analysts say
much of the gain is due to aggressive stock buybacks and the
expected IPO of Alibaba, in which Yahoo owns a 24 percent stake.
Yahoo repurchased $3.3 billion worth of its stock in 2013,
the company said.
Yahoo's quarterly results also included some of Alibaba's
financial results from the third quarter.
The Chinese company's revenue increased 51 percent
year-over-year to $1.776 billion. While still robust, that
growth rate was slower than the 61 percent clip that Alibaba
delivered in the second quarter and the 71 percent growth rate
in its first quarter.
"Alibaba was a big disappointment," said B Riley analyst
Sameet Sinha, noting that the Chinese company's cooling revenue
growth raised questions about whether it was losing its
competitive edge, or whether some other factor might be the
cause.
In a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, Mayer and
Finance Chief Ken Goldman said that Yahoo's revenue would begin
to grow again in 2014, thanks to the past year's investments and
efforts boosting traffic to Yahoo's web properties.
But the company declined to provide a financial forecast for
the full year, providing only an outlook for the current
quarter.
Yahoo said that net revenue, which excludes fees paid to
third-party websites, would range between $1.06 billion and $1.1
billion in the first quarter, a range whose midpoint matched the
average analyst expectation of $1.08 billion.
In the fourth quarter, Yahoo's revenue from display ads was
down 6 percent year-over-year, while the price per ad, excluding
Korea, declined 7 percent.
Yahoo's fourth-quarter net income of $348.2 million rose
from the $272.3 million earned in the year-ago period. Excluding
certain items, Yahoo said it earned 46 cents a share, beating
the average analyst expectation of 38 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.