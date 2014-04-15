SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 Yahoo Inc reported modest revenue growth in the first three months of the year, as the Internet company stemmed a long-running decline in its display ad business.

Revenue, excluding fees paid to partner websites, was $1.087 billion in the first quarter compared to $1.074 billion in the year ago period. The company said it earned $311.6 million in first quarter net income, or 29 cents a share.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Alden Bentley)