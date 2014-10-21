(Adds analyst comment, updates stock)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 Yahoo Inc
reported a modest increase in revenue during the third quarter,
exceeding lackluster Wall Street targets, as the Internet
company's online display advertising business continued to
struggle.
Shares of Yahoo rose 1.1 percent to $40.61 in extended
trading on Tuesday.
"This is a continuation of what we've seen for most of the
last two years," said Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian
Wieser, citing the ongoing weakness in the display advertising
business.
Yahoo's revenue, excluding fees shared with partner
websites, was $1.094 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30,
a 1 percent increase from $1.081 billion in the year ago period.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking for
adjusted revenue of $1.045 billion.
For the first time Yahoo disclosed its mobile revenue, which
it said was more than $200 million in the third quarter. Yahoo
said it expects that gross mobile revenues for the full year
will exceed $1.2 billion.
Yahoo's revenue growth has stalled in recent years as its
once-hot Web portal and email service have lagged rivals such as
Google Inc and Facebook Inc. Chief Executive
Marissa Mayer has revamped many of Yahoo's products and acquired
a string of companies during the past two years, but she has
been unable to revive the company's revenue growth.
Yahoo said that it's display advertising revenue, which
accounts for roughly 40 percent of Yahoo's total revenue,
declined 5 percent in the third quarter. Revenue from Yahoo's
search business rose 4 percent year-on-year to $452 million.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Chris Reese, Bernard
Orr)