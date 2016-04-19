April 19 Yahoo Inc reported a 11.3
percent fall in total quarterly revenue on Tuesday as the web
pioneer struggles to boost growth in its core search and display
advertising business, which it is in the process of auctioning
off.
Yahoo's total revenue fell to $1.09 billion in the first
quarter ended March 31 from $1.23 billion a year earlier.
After deducting fees paid to partner websites, revenue fell
to $859.4 million from $1.04 billion.
In her nearly four years as Yahoo's chief executive, Marissa
Mayer has made little progress in her attempts to win back
market share from bigger Internet players such Facebook Inc
and Alphabet Inc's Google.
Yahoo, under pressure from activist investors, launched an
auction of its core business in February, after it shelved plans
to spin off its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd.
The first round of bids for interested parties closed on
Monday, according to media reports. Yahoo said in its earnings
statement on Tuesday that "it remained focused on the strategic
alternatives process as a top priority."
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)