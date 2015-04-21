(Adds CEO comments on Yahoo Japan, details on costs)
By Bill Rigby and Lehar Maan
April 21 Yahoo Inc missed Wall Street's
revenue and profit forecasts as slight growth in its online
advertising businesses was outweighed by higher payments to
partners and websites which send readers to Yahoo.
But Yahoo shares rose about 1.4 percent to $45.10 in
extended trading after Chief Executive Marissa Mayer said the
company had hired advisers to determine the "most promising
opportunities" for its stake in Yahoo Japan.
Investors have been urging Mayer to cash in the stake, after
Yahoo announced plans to spin off its position in Chinese
internet retailer Alibaba Group Holding.
The moves follow unsuccessful efforts by Mayer to revive
meaningful revenue growth with a string of acquisitions and
product revamps.
For the first quarter, Yahoo said display advertising
revenue rose 2.3 percent to $463.7 million, accounting for
roughly 40 percent of its total revenue. Search business revenue
was up 19.5 percent year-on-year to $531.7 million.
Yahoo said its recent deal to become the default search
engine on Mozilla's popular Firefox browser boosted search
volume. But the cost of the deal, which Yahoo did not disclose,
contributed to a sharp $137 million rise in traffic acquisition
costs. Both display and search revenue fell after factoring in
those costs.
"There is no turnaround," said Pivotal Research Group
analyst Brian Wieser. "There will be no turnaround other than
that which they buy."
Overall revenue growth has stalled in recent years as
Yahoo's once-hot Web portal and email service have lagged those
of rivals such as Google Inc and Facebook Inc.
Net income attributable to Yahoo fell to $21.2 million, or 2
cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $311.6
million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, earnings were 15 cents per share.
Revenue, after deducting fees paid to partner websites, fell
to $1.04 billion from $1.09 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 18 cents per
share on revenue of $1.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company plans to spin off its 15 percent stake in
China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, responding to
pressure to hand over to shareholders its prized e-commerce
investment valued at roughly $40 billion.
Yahoo CEO Mayer said on a call with analysts that its
advisers had recommended that Yahoo does not include its
valuable stake in Yahoo Japan in that spin-off. She said Yahoo
would reveal its plans for that stake at a later date.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby and Lehar Maan; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty, Richard Chang and Andrew Hay)