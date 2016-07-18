July 18 Yahoo Inc reported a 5.2
percent rise in total quarterly revenue, a sign of strength in
its troubled core Internet business it is auctioning off.
Yahoo's total revenue rose to $1.31 billion in the second
quarter ended June 30 from $1.24 billion a year earlier.
After deducting fees paid to partner websites, revenue fell
to $841.2 million from $1.04 billion.
Yahoo is in the process of auctioning off its core search
and advertising business and reports suggested that a final
bidder would be picked on July 18.
Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc are
said to be in the running, as well as private equity firm TPG
Capital and a consortium lead by Quicken Loans founder Dan
Gilbert and backed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren
Buffett.
