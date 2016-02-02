(Repeats with no change to text)
By Deborah M. Todd
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 2 Yahoo Inc's plans
to turn around its struggling core business are set to dominate
its earnings report on Tuesday, with investors keen to see if
CEO Marissa Mayer will push ahead with a proposed spin-off or
entertain calls for a complete sale.
The spin-off of its main business which includes its search
engine and digital advertising units was flagged by Mayer in
December after Yahoo abandoned efforts to sell its stake in
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, but the company has provided
few details.
On Monday the Wall Street Journal reported Yahoo planned
layoffs of about 15 percent of its 11,000-strong workforce and
would close unspecified units. A Yahoo spokeswoman declined to
comment on the report, citing the quiet period ahead of
earnings.
Investors are also expected to zero in on any comments from
Mayer on her plans to increase the company's advertising sales
and improve its efforts on mobile platforms, where more users
are spending their online time.
Some activist investors are pushing Yahoo to ditch the
spin-off and instead sell the core business. Verizon
Communications Inc has expressed interest in the core,
and analysts say other potential buyers include media and
private equity firms.
A note published by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey last week
valued the core business at between $6 billion and $8 billion.
A Reuters story earlier this year reported that investors
are prepared to take a tax hit on a quick sale of the core
business instead of waiting for a spin-off that could take more
than a year.
For the fourth quarter, analysts expect Yahoo to report
revenue of $1.18 billion and earnings per share of 12.5 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Last quarter's revenues
and EPS both missed analysts' estimates.
Yahoo has struggled to expand its Internet business, which
includes selling search and display ads on its news and sports
sites and email service, in the face of competition from
Alphabet Inc's Google unit and Facebook Inc.
Yahoo's revenue has fallen slightly since Mayer took the
helm in mid-2012, and its share of U.S. web searches is
essentially flat with three years ago, gaining no ground on
market leader Google.
(Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York and
Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and
Edwina Gibbs)