Nikkei slips to 4-month low on mounting North Korea worries
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese shares slipped to a four-month low on Friday as rising tension in the Korean peninsula and other parts of the world soured investor appetite.
Feb 2 Yahoo Inc is expected to say it is exploring "strategic alternatives" after markets close on Tuesday, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.
Yahoo, which is also scheduled to reports fourth-quarter results after the markets close, declined to comment.
Chief Executive Marissa Mayer is set to reveal cost-cutting plans that include slashing 15 percent of the company's workforce, or roughly 1,600 jobs, and closing several business units, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese and South Korean shares fell while the won currency came under pressure on Friday, as rising tensions in the Korean peninsula dented confidence in the world's economy.