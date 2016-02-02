Feb 2 Yahoo Inc is expected to say it is exploring "strategic alternatives" after markets close on Tuesday, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.

Yahoo, which is also scheduled to reports fourth-quarter results after the markets close, declined to comment.

Chief Executive Marissa Mayer is set to reveal cost-cutting plans that include slashing 15 percent of the company's workforce, or roughly 1,600 jobs, and closing several business units, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)