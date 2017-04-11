BRIEF-Sky Solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former CEO
* Sky solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former ceo and clarifications on shareholders meeting
DUBLIN, April 11 Yahoo's European regulator said it is preparing to give the U.S. Internet firm the results of an investigation into the 2014 theft of data from 500 million users, including possible remedial action to avoid a repeat of the breach.
Yahoo said in September last year that hackers had stolen the data in 2014, prompting criticism from U.S. politicians into the delay in notifying customers.
Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner, the lead European regulator on privacy issues for Yahoo because the company's European headquarters are in Dublin, said she would issue the report "in the next couple of weeks".
"We are preparing to serve the final report on Yahoo EMEA Ltd and require of them any remedial actions we have identified," Helen Dixon said in an interview. It will be up to Yahoo whether to make the report public, she said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Trinseo - on June 15, co will acquire all of outstanding shares of Api Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali for about $82 million, net of cash acquired - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rkp1Ix) Further company coverage:
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes