SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 Hedge fund manager Daniel
Loeb launched another attack on Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) on Friday,
demanding co-founder Jerry Yang's resignation and two seats on
the struggling Internet company's board.
In a letter to Yahoo's board, Loeb said he was "deeply
concerned" Yahoo is looking at deals that will allow private
equity firms to gain substantial equity positions in the
company.
"More troubling are reports that Mr. Yang is engaging in
one-off discussions with private equity firms, presumably
because it is in his best personal interests to do so," he
stated in the letter, adding that Yang should clarify whether
he is a buyer or seller.
Loeb's comments came on the same day the company signed
confidentiality agreements with several parties interested in
buying all or part of the Internet company, according to people
familiar with the matter.[ID:nN1E7A30YX]
The Sunnyvale, California-based Internet pioneer wants
potential buyers to sign an agreement by Friday to be allowed a
close look at Yahoo's finances.
Yahoo has gone was one of the hottest Internet companies a
decade ago but has been mired in challenges for the last
several years, as it tries to hang on to its share of online
advertising, which is being siphoned away by larger and more
nimble rivals such as Google Inc (GOOG.O) and Facebook.
Loeb, who owns roughly 5 percent of Yahoo through his Third
Point Point LLC fund, previously blasted Yahoo's board for
letting the Internet pioneer stagnate at a time when Web
companies such as Google and Facebook thrived.
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta; editing by Andre Grenon)