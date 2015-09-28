Sept 28 Yahoo Inc said it would proceed with the planned spinoff of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd regardless of a favorable ruling from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The spin-off will continue to be subject to certain other conditions, including the receipt of a legal opinion on the tax-free treatment of the deal under U.S. federal tax laws, Yahoo said in a regulatory filing on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1FxLxDD) (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)