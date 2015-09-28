MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 28 Yahoo Inc said it would proceed with the planned spinoff of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd regardless of a favorable ruling from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The spin-off will continue to be subject to certain other conditions, including the receipt of a legal opinion on the tax-free treatment of the deal under U.S. federal tax laws, Yahoo said in a regulatory filing on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1FxLxDD) (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, March 24 The two biggest bondholder groups in Brazilian telephone operator Oi SA said on Friday they "strongly oppose" the terms of a new debt restructuring plan the company intends to present in bankruptcy court.