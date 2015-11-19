Nov 19 Activist investor Starboard Value LP
asked Yahoo Inc to drop its plan to sell its stake in
Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd, saying the risk of
incurring taxes on the sale was significant.
Starboard instead urged Yahoo to sell its core Internet
business.
"We believe the current net cash of Yahoo and the cash
generated from the core business sale can be returned to
shareholders in ... some combination of share buybacks, returns
of capital, and dividends," Starboard said in a letter to Yahoo.
Starboard had supported the sale of Yahoo's stake in
Alibaba, worth more than $20 billion, before the U.S. Internal
Revenue Service (IRS) denied a request for a private letter
ruling on whether the spinoff would be considered tax free.
