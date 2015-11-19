* Yahoo's Alibaba stake worth about $30 bln currently
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Lehar Maan
Nov 19 Activist investor Starboard Value LP
asked Yahoo Inc to drop plans to spin off its stake in
Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd due to tax concerns, and
instead urged the company to sell its core search and display
advertising businesses.
Yahoo's current net cash holding and the funds raised from a
sale of the business could be returned to shareholders through
buybacks and dividends, Jeff Smith, Starboard's head, said in a
letter to Yahoo on Thursday.
The hedge fund, calling itself a "significant shareholder"
in Yahoo, said it made the letter public as its efforts to talk
to the company privately over the past year had not borne fruit.
Starboard had supported the planned spinoff of the Alibaba
stake, currently worth about $30 billion, before the U.S.
Internal Revenue Service in September denied Yahoo's request for
a private letter ruling on whether the transaction would be tax
free.
Yahoo's shareholders could end up paying roughly $12 billion
in taxes if the IRS deems the transaction taxable after the
spinoff, expected to close by end-December. Yahoo was worth
about $31 billion as of Wednesday's close.
"If you stay on the current path, we believe the potential
penalty for being wrong is just too great, and the potential
reward for being right is not materially better than the other
alternative," Smith said.
Yahoo declined to comment. Yahoo shares rose as much as 1.6
percent, but were flat at midday. Alibaba was up 1.4 percent.
Starboard said Yahoo had snubbed its requests to appoint
Smith as a board member at least four times in the last four
months.
Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser said Yahoo
shareholders would likely back Starboard over the company's
board if a proxy fight ensued.
"It wouldn't be a very hard proxy fight for Starboard."
Yahoo's search and display ad businesses, which account for
a lions shares of total revenue, has been struggling and Chief
Executive Marissa Mayer's efforts to revive the business have
yielded little results.
Many analysts attribute little or no value to the business
and say Yahoo's worth lies in its Asian assets: the Alibaba
stake and a 35 percent stake in Yahoo Japan Corp.
Yahoo's core business could attract private equity firms,
media and telecom companies as well as firms such as Softbank
Group Corp, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey's Robert Peck
said.
