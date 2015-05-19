By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 19 Shares in Yahoo Inc
fell 7.6 percent on Tuesday, as the stock sold off dramatically
in the last 20 minutes of the trading day on worries that a
potential change in U.S. tax regulations would affect Yahoo's
expected spinoff of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
.
The potential change, which Bloomberg reported that an
Internal Revenue Service official discussed at an event of the
D.C. Bar Association on Tuesday, could complicate Yahoo's plan
announced in January to spin off its shares in Alibaba tax free.
Yahoo did not respond to immediate request for comment.
The IRS said it was considering changing its rules regarding
spinoffs and would suspend requests starting on Tuesday, Isaac
Zimbalist, senior technician reviewer at the IRS's Office of
Associate Chief Counsel, said at the D.C. Bar Association event,
according to Bloomberg.
The IRS did not respond immediately to a request for
comment.
"The concern is there may be road blocks to this event,"
said Colin Gillis, BGC Partners analyst, referring to Yahoo's
spinoff of the Alibaba stake. Shareholders may also worry about
the prospects for a potential spinoff of the company's Japan
business, Gillis said.
Almost 30 million shares in Yahoo changed hands between 3:40
p.m. EDT (1940 GMT) and the 4 p.m. market close, out of the 41.9
million shares traded in the full session. The trading volume
was almost three times Yahoo's 10-day average.
Shares in Alibaba closed up 1.3 percent at $88.21. Shares in
Yahoo fell $3.38 to $40.98.
"People are interpreting (the IRS change) as negative for
Yahoo right off the bat," Victor Anthony, analyst at Axiom
Capital.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Leslie Adler)