Feb 19 Yahoo Inc said its board formed an independent committee to explore strategic alternatives, alongside the pursuit of the reverse spinoff of its Internet business.

The committee has engaged Goldman Sachs & Co Inc, J.P. Morgan and PJT Partners Inc as its financial advisers, and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP as its legal adviser.

The committee and its advisers are working on a process for reaching out to and engaging with potentially interested strategic and financial parties, the company said on Friday.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)