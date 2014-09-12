SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 The U.S. government in
2008 threatened to fine Yahoo Inc $250,000 a day if it
failed to turn over customer data to intelligence agencies,
according to documents unsealed on Thursday.
The documents shed new light on how the government dealt
with U.S. Internet companies that were reluctant to comply with
orders from the secretive U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Court, which rules on government requests to conduct
surveillance for national security issues.
Yahoo lost the battle, which experts say helped pave the way
for the Prism surveillance program revealed last summer by
former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
"It's always been a little bit behind the curtain as to what
Internet companies do when they actually receive these requests.
Now we have evidence that Yahoo did in fact fight this battle
and look at considerable fines as a consequence of not
disclosing the data," said Marc Rotenberg, executive director of
the Electronic Privacy Information Center.
"It tells us how very serious the Bush administration was
about trying to get the Internet firms to turn over this data.
Until the disclosure, it was mostly hearsay that they were
willing to impose these penalties."
"That's heavy handed," he added, referring to the threat of
fines.
A filing to the secret court by U.S. government asked that
Yahoo be made to pay a minimum fine of $250,000 for each day it
refused to comply with a court order to turn over user data,
with the fine to double each successive week.
U.S. Internet companies want to disclose as much as they can
about the little-known procedure through which federal agencies
request their user data in secret courts, in part because of
worries about the impact on their business.
On Thursday, Yahoo said it would begin to make public some
1,500 previously classified pages documenting a lengthy tussle
with the government.
"Despite the declassification and release, portions of the
documents remain sealed and classified to this day, unknown even
to our team," Yahoo General Counsel Ron Bell said in a blog post
on Yahoo's website on Thursday.
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, whose members
are appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court chief justice, has never
held a public session and generally hears only from the U.S.
Justice Department and intelligence agency lawyers.
Privacy advocates said the release of the Yahoo documents,
even in their heavily redacted form, provided important
information about the controversial surveillance practices.
"It fills in more gaps than what we knew about the
challenge," Mark Rumold, a staff attorney with the Electronic
Frontier Foundation.
"The bottom line is these are federal court opinions and
they are interpreting federal law in the constitution in really
significant and substantial ways and they're being withheld from
the public," Rumold said.
Earlier this year, Facebook Inc, Microsoft,
Yahoo and Google Inc began publishing details
about the number of secret government requests for data they
receive, hoping to show their limited involvement in
controversial U.S. surveillance efforts.
