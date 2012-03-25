BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK, March 25 Activist hedge fund Third Point LLC is disappointed by Yahoo Inc's refusal to accept its nominees to Yahoo's board and will move forward with a proxy contest against the Internet company, it said on Sunday.
"Third Point offered several significant compromises to strike a deal and avoid a proxy contest," the fund said in a statement.
"Sadly for shareholders ... the consequence of the board's refusal to accept Third Point's shareholder-friendly proposals will be a time-consuming and distracting proxy contest that the company can ill afford," Third Point said. (Reporting by Soyoung Kim, Editing by Gary Crosse)
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.