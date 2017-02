May 13 Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Scott Thompson is stepping down after a controversy over a fake computer science college degree on his biography, according to the blog AllthingsD.

Thompson's interim replacement will likely be Yahoo's global media head Ross Levinson.

Yahoo's board is also closing in on a settlement with activist shareholder Daniel Loeb of Third Point, who discovered Thompson's misstep, AllthingsD said. (Reporting By Lynn Adler; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)