By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 3
Yahoo Inc
acquired email and address book management app Xobni, the
Internet company's third acquisition in as many days as it seeks
to revamp its online products and boost its Web traffic.
Yahoo said it will integrate Xobni's technology into its
communications products, including the mobile and PC versions of
its email and instant messaging services.
Yahoo did not disclose the financial terms of the deal,
which the technology blog AllThingsD pegged at $30 million to
$40 million. Yahoo said that 31 Xobni employees will be joining
Yahoo, including Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bonforte, who
previously worked at Yahoo.
The deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions by Yahoo
since Marissa Mayer became chief executive a year ago, vowing to
boost traffic to Yahoo's online services and to revive the
company's stagnant revenue growth.
Yahoo, which has roughly 11,000 employees, has acquired more
than a dozen small, Web startups during the past year, focusing
particularly on adding technology and services designed for
smartphones and tablets.
On Tuesday Yahoo acquired Qwiki, a mobile app that creates
mini-movies using a consumer's collection of photos and videos.
And on Monday, Yahoo acquired Bignoggins Productions, a mobile
app to help players of fantasy sports teams.
Last month, Yahoo closed its $1.1 billion acquisition of
blogging service Tumblr, the largest deal by Mayer.
Yahoo's shares finished Wednesday's regular trading session
up 2.4 percent at $25.59.